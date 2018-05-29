CBSE class 10 results: Four students top with 499 out 500 marks

Last updated on: May 29, 2018 15:10 IST

The results of over 16 lakh students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 board examination were announced today.

Photograph: Rediff Archives

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the Class 10 Board exam results.

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 Board exams is 86.70 per cent.

This year too, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 88.67 as opposed to 85.32.

Four students -- Prakhar Mittal of DPS Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal of RP Public School, Bijnor, Nandini Garg of Scottish International School, Shamli and Sreelakshmi G of Bhavan's Vidyalaya, Kochi -- topped the exam with 499 marks out of 500.

Seven students secured the second position with 498 marks and 14 students bagged the third spot with a score of 497.

The top three performing regions are -- Thiruvananthapuram (pass percentage 99.60), Chennai (97.37) and Ajmer (91.86).

Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 78.62.

As many as 1,31,493 candidates secured 90 per cent marks and above, while 27,426 candidates secured 95 per cent marks and above.

The pass percentage for differently-abled students was 92.55, with Anushka Panda of Sun City, Gurgaon and Sanya Gandhi of Uttam School, Ghaziabad topping in the category by securing 489 marks out of 500.

Somya Deep Pradhan of JNV, Dhanpur in Odisha bagged the second spot with a score of 484.

As many as 135 candidates in the differently-abled category secured 90 per cent marks and above, while 21 of them secured 95 per cent marks and above, the board said.

Students can access their results on the Board's website -- www.cbseresults.nic.in.

The board exams this year were marred by controversy with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR and Jharkhand.

The HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination of the Class 10 mathematics paper in the "interest of students".

This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.

Over 16 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 exams this year.

Students who appeared for the exam can opt for post result counselling till June 9, 2018.

In a bid to encourage students, Anil Swarup, secretary HRD Ministry tweeted today: 'All the best to CBSE students of class 10. You have done your bit. Let not the results make you nervous because you have no control over them. You can't do anything now. You will reap the fruits of what you have sown. Be contented with what you get. And then, build your future.'