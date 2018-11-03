Review: Is the Suzuki Burgman Street better than the Access 125?

November 03, 2018 08:45 IST

The Suzuki Burgman Street steps up the style quotient with its maxi-scooter looks, but is the same as the Access 125 in many ways.

So, is it worth paying Rs 9,000 extra? Karan Narsu finds out.

Suzuki has been on a roll lately, launching models full of design inspiration from their larger capacity siblings but showcasing the underpinnings and engines of its tried and tested models already on sale in India.

The model that started it all was the Intruder 150 and now we have this, the Burgman Street 125.

So, is the Burgman Street worth the Rs 9,000 premium over the segment-topping Suzuki Access 125?

Design

The Burgman Street 125 derives its name from the larger-displacement Burgman range of maxi-scooters sold internationally. But that’s not all, even the styling cues resemble the maxi range.

It is not only bulbous but handsome enough to attract both young and mature crowds.

To start with, the LED headlight on the front apron is not only one of the key highlights on the scooter but also provides plentiful brightness in the dark with a focused low beam and a wide spread high beam.

It also gets a flyscreen, but that’s more cosmetic than functional.

The white backlit instrument console mounted on the front apron provides all the essentials like speed, fuel level, dual trip distances, odometer readings, time and even a service interval and oil change reminder.

It’s designed to look like the one from the Gixxer, but obviously without the gear position indicator and tachometer.

Since the switchgear is derived from the Access, the quality also remains unchanged, which is admirable.

Even the mirrors provide an adequate view of the rear.

Moving on, the bodywork at the back consists of 3 different plastic panels laid on top of each other.

This will not only reduce replacement cost in case of damage, but helps continue the bulbous yet elegant look of the front onto the rear.

The large split grab rails not only look apt for the design but are an easy reach for the pillion.

The three-piece tail piece gets an LED tail lamp with bulb-lit indicators.

The exhaust on the Burgman Street is shared with the Access, but gets a newly designed dual-tone exhaust cover to go with the design.

Liberal use of plastic have made the Burgman 7 kg heavier than the Access, tipping the scales at 108 kg.

Overall, the build quality level is top notch, but we can't say the same about finish levels as you will find panel gaps in some areas.

Utility and convenience

Since this is a maxi-styled scooter, storage compartments are aplenty.

Right behind the front apron are two cubby holes, the left one being a closable compartment with a charging point, big enough for a phone and some knick knacks.

The right one is open, but big enough to easily store a 1-litre water bottle.

The underseat storage is generous at 21.5 litres but surprisingly, even though it’s 0.3 litre less than the Access’ boot, it can accommodate a half-face helmet and some branded Indian full face helmets.

We would have loved to see an underseat storage light here but the absence of one will have you fiddling for stuff in the dark.

Also, even though the seat can be opened from the ignition switch, the rider will have to step off the scooter to access the fuel filler cap as it’s under the seat.

Ergonomics and comfort

The Suzuki Burgman Street gets footboards that are extended up the front apron.

This enables the rider to stretch out his or her legs for a laid-back riding stance, much like a cruiser.

There’s also generous amount of space on the floorboard itself.

Speaking of comfort, the generously sized seat is not just long and wide to accommodate above-average sized riders and pillions with ease, it’s also comfortable enough for riding up to an hour without any breaks.

Pillion comfort deserves a special mention as the footpeg positioning gives you the feel of sitting on an armchair.

However, the rider section of the single-piece seat is quite wide so even with the 780mm height, short riders will find themselves tiptoeing a bit.

Ride and handling

The Burgman’s handlebar also hits your knees while negotiating tight turns but since the handlebar has been repositioned, you get a better turning radius, unlike the Access. So tight turns aren’t much of a concern, unless they are U-turns.

Since the underpinnings are shared with the Access 125, there’s not much difference in the way the scooter tackles Indian road conditions.

The front telescopic and rear monoshock suspension are stiffer than the ones on the NTorq.

While the front still irons out most undulations and bumps without upsetting the rider’s confidence, the rear is bouncy over sharp bumps.

However, with a pillion on board, the rear setup feels a lot more plush, with barely any wallowing effect.

Since the scooter is light on its feet at 108kg kerb, it's quite flickable in traffic.

Its skinny tyres, though, can make the Burgman feel a little too sharp while changing direction, and that does take a little getting use to.

The Burgman’s braking hardware has been borrowed from the Access as well: a disc brake up front and drum at the rear, with the benefit of CBS.

However, to shed speed quickly, you need to go really hard on the brakes.

Nevertheless, while the brakes lack sharpness, they feel progressive during urgent braking.

In our 60-0kmph brake test, the Burgman Street stopped in 21.56m, which is about 1 metre longer than Access. That’s majorly owing to the additional 7 kg weight.

Engine and performance

The Burgman Street employs the same 124cc motor seen on the Access. But since it's heavier, it should prove to be slower to 60kmph, right?

Well, we felt the same at first, but our V-Box tests pointed out that Suzuki has changed the state of tune on the 124cc mill.

As a result, the 0-60kmph sprint was achieved in 8.69 seconds, as opposed to 9.20 seconds on the Access.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the Burgman Street pipped the Access by 3kmph to reach a true top speed of 93kmph in our test runs.

Roll-on times from 20-50kmph are the same though: 4.65 seconds. So while it’s quick at the bottom and the top, the added weight does impact its momentum in the city. Nothing worth complaining though.

Coming to refinement, the Burgman also feels more refined than the Access, which sounds a bit gruff throughout.

Fuel Efficiency

Mileage plays a vital role for scooter buyers in India. And on that front, the Burgman Street proves to be the most efficient 125cc scooter we have ever tested.

The Suzuki Burgman Street returned 54.9kmpl in the city, maintaining speeds below 50kmph, and on the highways, the numbers dropped to just 54.7kmpl, while maintaining speeds of around 65kmph.

Verdict

By now you must have figured out that from a family scooter standpoint, the Burgman scores high not only in terms of looks but also in terms of performance and fuel efficiency.

It is indeed a very likeable family scooter scooter with retro styling that would appeal to a more mature audience.

It’s comfortable, frugal and even agile, which makes it a worthwhile option for most buyers.

But the Suzuki Burgman Street just betters the Access 125 on all the above mentioned parameters.

In fact, leaving aside a few missed out features, it’s safe to say that it’s got the goods to set a benchmark for family scooters in India. So, is it worth spending Rs 9,000 extra?

Well, despite being a really good scooter, Rs 9,000 over the Access is a bit too much of an asking price.

The Access 125 still makes for a great 125cc scooter offering from Suzuki, but if you want to stand out of the crowd and are willing to shell out the premium, the Burgman Street will prove to be a great addition to the family.

Photographs: BikeDekho