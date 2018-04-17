Meet Neri Oxman, the woman of the moment

Last updated on: April 17, 2018 10:02 IST

The award winning Israeli-American architect is a perfect example of 'beauty with brains'.

Neri Oxman Photograph: Noah Kalina/Wikimedia Commons

No, we are not here to discuss Brad Pitt.

Neri Oxman may be in the news these days for different reasons, but that doesn't dilute how super successful she is.

Oxman, 42, an Israeli-American designer-architect is famously known for coining the term 'material ecology'.

The associate professor who teaches media and arts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology combines concepts of design, biology and engineering to create products that change its colour, form and texture.

Neri Oxman and Yoshihiro Sawa, managing officer, Toyota attend Milan Design Week 2017. Photograph: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Oxman's stellar work has won her many awards including Textile Spaces' 2015 Award for Mediated Matter's Silk Pavilion and Vilcek Prize in Design in 2014.

Silk Pavilion, Oxman's patented technology, involved working with silkworms and robots to create a dome frame.

A robotic arm was programmed to imitate how silkworms deposit silk to form a cocoon. After the robotic arm created a panel, they were arranged in the form of a dome.

Nearly 6,500 silk worms were placed on this dome to deposit silk and complete the structure.

A research team member places silk worms in a cocoon created by robots. Photo: Meditated Matter/MIT

"We've managed to motion-track the silkworm’s movement as it is building its cocoon," Oxman told Dezeen magazine in 2013.

"Our aim was to translate the motion-capture data into a 3D printer connected to a robotic arm in order to study the biological structure in larger scales,” Oxman added.

The project proved how digital intervention in fabrication can do wonders to the industry.

Oxman is an highly influential international designer who's made her presence felt at the World Economic Forum and the White House.

Her TEDTalk on intersecting technology and biology in 2015 was viewed by over 19,00,000 people.

Besides her breakthrough ideas on design, technology and the future, Oxman is known also for her sharp wit and gift of gab.

Want to know her secret to good life?

"Never take the Solar System for granted and love the hell out of people," Oxman had tweeted. "That and dark chocolate."