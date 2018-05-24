Who will be IPL-11's Most Valuable Player?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the 50 most valuable IPL-11 players.
As IPL-11 takes a brief pause, this is a good time to speculate who might be the MVP this time.
Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Daredevils is still up there, and his only potential challenger is Kane Williamson, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain -- especially if his team reaches the final.
The table below lists the 50 most valuable IPL-11 players and uses it to calculate how many US$ the franchise pays the player for every 'run' scored.
The 'run' is more accurately a run equivalent that collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single index: The Most Valuable Player Index.
Best performing players at IPL-11 after 58 matches
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy
|Matches
|MVPI
|$ per 'run'
|Age
|1
|Rishabh Pant
|DD
|IND
|684
|128
|68
|37
|173.6
|0
|-
|14
|897
|2612
|21
|2
|K L Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|659
|95
|66
|32
|158.4
|0
|-
|14
|839
|2048
|26
|3
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|NZ
|685
|84
|58
|26
|143.6
|0
|-
|15
|788
|636
|28
|4
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|548
|95
|52
|21
|155.2
|0
|-
|13
|705
|974
|28
|5
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|331
|75
|36
|22
|189.1
|16
|7.8
|15
|702
|2782
|30
|6
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|586
|100
|52
|33
|153
|0
|-
|15
|673
|546
|33
|7
|Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|IND
|490
|52
|48
|16
|148
|0
|-
|15
|631
|1832
|33
|8
|A B de Villiers
|RCB
|SA
|480
|90
|39
|30
|174.5
|0
|-
|12
|625
|2749
|34
|9
|M S Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|455
|79
|24
|30
|150.7
|0
|-
|15
|615
|4082
|37
|10
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|530
|92
|52
|18
|139.1
|0
|-
|14
|600
|4427
|29
|11
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|313
|88
|17
|31
|190.9
|13
|9.4
|15
|596
|2228
|30
|12
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|260
|50
|20
|11
|133.3
|18
|8.9
|13
|577
|2977
|25
|13
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|512
|72
|61
|16
|133.3
|0
|-
|14
|568
|880
|28
|14
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|438
|106
|33
|27
|145
|6
|9
|14
|562
|1192
|37
|15
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|228
|41
|22
|10
|145.2
|12
|7.1
|14
|533
|2580
|27
|16
|Shikhar Dhawan
|SRH
|IND
|437
|92
|53
|12
|139.2
|0
|-
|14
|504
|1726
|32
|17
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|441
|92
|30
|19
|137.8
|0
|-
|15
|475
|2632
|23
|18
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|IND
|413
|75
|43
|11
|132.4
|0
|-
|14
|466
|3950
|31
|19
|Chris Lynn
|KKR
|AUS
|443
|74
|50
|16
|128
|0
|-
|15
|437
|3432
|28
|20
|Shreyas Iyer
|DD
|IND
|411
|93
|29
|21
|132.6
|0
|-
|14
|433
|2524
|23
|21
|Andrew Tye
|KXI
|AUS
|32
|14
|2
|1
|84.2
|24
|8
|14
|425
|2647
|31
|22
|Evin Lewis
|MI
|WI
|382
|65
|32
|24
|138.4
|0
|-
|13
|416
|1425
|26
|23
|Chris Gayle
|KXI
|WI
|368
|104
|30
|27
|146
|0
|-
|11
|408
|765
|39
|24
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|25
|17
|1
|2
|119
|18
|6.9
|15
|407
|3701
|20
|25
|Gowtham Krishnappa
|RR
|IND
|126
|33
|9
|9
|196.9
|11
|7.8
|15
|399
|2426
|19
|26
|Shakib Al Hasan
|SRH
|BAN
|188
|35
|20
|4
|119
|13
|8
|15
|384
|871
|31
|27
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|IND
|349
|54
|30
|21
|135.8
|0
|-
|15
|375
|2667
|32
|28
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|275
|62
|22
|17
|149.5
|0
|-
|14
|363
|2667
|20
|29
|Ajinkya Rahane
|RR
|IND
|370
|65
|39
|5
|118.2
|0
|-
|15
|355
|1761
|30
|30
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|10
|6
|1
|0
|90.9
|17
|6.9
|14
|353
|3096
|24
|31
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|282
|59
|25
|12
|130.6
|4
|7.1
|14
|353
|1504
|24
|32
|Umesh Yadav
|RCB
|IND
|3
|1
|0
|0
|27.3
|20
|7.9
|14
|351
|1869
|30
|33
|Karun Nair
|KXI
|IND
|301
|54
|23
|13
|136.2
|0
|-
|13
|351
|2493
|26
|34
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|IND
|89
|27
|3
|4
|120.3
|10
|7.2
|15
|324
|3614
|29
|35
|Ben Stokes
|RR
|ENG
|196
|45
|13
|6
|121.7
|8
|8.2
|13
|322
|6065
|27
|36
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|WI
|141
|68
|8
|10
|154.9
|13
|9.8
|15
|322
|3327
|35
|37
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|286
|94
|25
|12
|133
|0
|-
|14
|317
|7391
|31
|38
|R Ashwin
|KXI
|IND
|102
|45
|7
|5
|143.7
|10
|8.1
|14
|309
|3841
|32
|39
|Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|IND
|3
|2
|0
|0
|21.4
|19
|8
|15
|304
|2090
|28
|40
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|KXI
|AFG
|10
|10
|2
|0
|142.9
|14
|7
|11
|296
|2111
|17
|41
|Trent Boult
|DD
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|8.8
|14
|293
|1171
|29
|42
|Prithvi Shaw
|DD
|IND
|245
|65
|27
|10
|153.1
|0
|-
|9
|293
|638
|18
|43
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|284
|62
|22
|5
|115.4
|0
|-
|15
|281
|6551
|29
|44
|Mandeep Singh
|RCB
|IND
|252
|47
|16
|11
|135.5
|0
|-
|14
|272
|801
|26
|45
|Vijay Shankar
|DD
|IND
|212
|54
|11
|11
|143.2
|1
|12
|13
|270
|1852
|27
|46
|Glenn Maxwell
|DD
|AUS
|169
|47
|14
|9
|140.8
|5
|8.3
|12
|270
|5207
|29
|47
|Kuldeep Yadav
|KKR
|IND
|12
|7
|1
|0
|57.1
|15
|8.2
|15
|250
|3624
|23
|48
|Mayank Markande
|MI
|IND
|21
|7
|2
|0
|87.5
|15
|8.4
|14
|246
|126
|20
|49
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|IND
|50
|39
|1
|4
|172.4
|10
|7.4
|11
|246
|544
|26
|50
|Rahul Tripathi
|RR
|IND
|226
|80
|18
|8
|135.3
|0
|-
|12
|245
|2167
|27
All data in our analysis is updated after the first qualifier and the eliminator games, as on May 23, 2018.
