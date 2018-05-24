Who will be IPL-11's Most Valuable Player?

May 24, 2018 11:48 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the 50 most valuable IPL-11 players.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his ton. Photograph: BCCI

As IPL-11 takes a brief pause, this is a good time to speculate who might be the MVP this time.

Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Daredevils is still up there, and his only potential challenger is Kane Williamson, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain -- especially if his team reaches the final.

The table below lists the 50 most valuable IPL-11 players and uses it to calculate how many US$ the franchise pays the player for every 'run' scored.

The 'run' is more accurately a run equivalent that collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single index: The Most Valuable Player Index.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson in action. Photograph: BCCI

Best performing players at IPL-11 after 58 matches

Rank Player's Name Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Matches MVPI $ per 'run' Age 1 Rishabh Pant DD IND 684 128 68 37 173.6 0 - 14 897 2612 21 2 K L Rahul KXI IND 659 95 66 32 158.4 0 - 14 839 2048 26 3 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 685 84 58 26 143.6 0 - 15 788 636 28 4 Jos Buttler RR ENG 548 95 52 21 155.2 0 - 13 705 974 28 5 Sunil Narine KKR WI 331 75 36 22 189.1 16 7.8 15 702 2782 30 6 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 586 100 52 33 153 0 - 15 673 546 33 7 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 490 52 48 16 148 0 - 15 631 1832 33 8 A B de Villiers RCB SA 480 90 39 30 174.5 0 - 12 625 2749 34 9 M S Dhoni CSK IND 455 79 24 30 150.7 0 - 15 615 4082 37 10 Virat Kohli RCB IND 530 92 52 18 139.1 0 - 14 600 4427 29 11 Andre Russell KKR WI 313 88 17 31 190.9 13 9.4 15 596 2228 30 12 Hardik Pandya MI IND 260 50 20 11 133.3 18 8.9 13 577 2977 25 13 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 512 72 61 16 133.3 0 - 14 568 880 28 14 Shane Watson CSK AUS 438 106 33 27 145 6 9 14 562 1192 37 15 Krunal Pandya MI IND 228 41 22 10 145.2 12 7.1 14 533 2580 27 16 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 437 92 53 12 139.2 0 - 14 504 1726 32 17 Sanju Samson RR IND 441 92 30 19 137.8 0 - 15 475 2632 23 18 Suresh Raina CSK IND 413 75 43 11 132.4 0 - 14 466 3950 31 19 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 443 74 50 16 128 0 - 15 437 3432 28 20 Shreyas Iyer DD IND 411 93 29 21 132.6 0 - 14 433 2524 23 21 Andrew Tye KXI AUS 32 14 2 1 84.2 24 8 14 425 2647 31 22 Evin Lewis MI WI 382 65 32 24 138.4 0 - 13 416 1425 26 23 Chris Gayle KXI WI 368 104 30 27 146 0 - 11 408 765 39 24 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 25 17 1 2 119 18 6.9 15 407 3701 20 25 Gowtham Krishnappa RR IND 126 33 9 9 196.9 11 7.8 15 399 2426 19 26 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 188 35 20 4 119 13 8 15 384 871 31 27 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 349 54 30 21 135.8 0 - 15 375 2667 32 28 Ishan Kishan MI IND 275 62 22 17 149.5 0 - 14 363 2667 20 29 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 370 65 39 5 118.2 0 - 15 355 1761 30 30 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 10 6 1 0 90.9 17 6.9 14 353 3096 24 31 Nitish Rana KKR IND 282 59 25 12 130.6 4 7.1 14 353 1504 24 32 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 3 1 0 0 27.3 20 7.9 14 351 1869 30 33 Karun Nair KXI IND 301 54 23 13 136.2 0 - 13 351 2493 26 34 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 89 27 3 4 120.3 10 7.2 15 324 3614 29 35 Ben Stokes RR ENG 196 45 13 6 121.7 8 8.2 13 322 6065 27 36 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 141 68 8 10 154.9 13 9.8 15 322 3327 35 37 Rohit Sharma MI IND 286 94 25 12 133 0 - 14 317 7391 31 38 R Ashwin KXI IND 102 45 7 5 143.7 10 8.1 14 309 3841 32 39 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 3 2 0 0 21.4 19 8 15 304 2090 28 40 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXI AFG 10 10 2 0 142.9 14 7 11 296 2111 17 41 Trent Boult DD NZ 0 0 0 0 0 18 8.8 14 293 1171 29 42 Prithvi Shaw DD IND 245 65 27 10 153.1 0 - 9 293 638 18 43 Manish Pandey SRH IND 284 62 22 5 115.4 0 - 15 281 6551 29 44 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 252 47 16 11 135.5 0 - 14 272 801 26 45 Vijay Shankar DD IND 212 54 11 11 143.2 1 12 13 270 1852 27 46 Glenn Maxwell DD AUS 169 47 14 9 140.8 5 8.3 12 270 5207 29 47 Kuldeep Yadav KKR IND 12 7 1 0 57.1 15 8.2 15 250 3624 23 48 Mayank Markande MI IND 21 7 2 0 87.5 15 8.4 14 246 126 20 49 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 50 39 1 4 172.4 10 7.4 11 246 544 26 50 Rahul Tripathi RR IND 226 80 18 8 135.3 0 - 12 245 2167 27

All data in our analysis is updated after the first qualifier and the eliminator games, as on May 23, 2018.