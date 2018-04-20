Turning Point: Saha drops Universe Boss

April 20, 2018 09:13 IST

IMAGE: Chris Gayle hit his first century in IPL-11 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

When Kings XI Punjab Captain R Ashwin won the toss and decided to bat, he was confident the decision was the right one. After all, he has Universe Boss as his main man up the batting order.

But Chris Gayle and his partner K L Rahul didn't have the fiery start expected of them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Chris Jordan, opening the bowling for the Sunrisers, gave away just 13 runs from the first 3 overs, with the bowlers getting some swing.

Sunrisers Captain Kane Williamson then handed the ball to leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who up until this game, had been treated cautiously by rival batsmen.

Off his very first ball, Rashid induced a bottom edge from Gayle, but alas! Wriddhiman Saha spilt the catch.

Universe Boss was on 3 then. And as we know from what happened in Mohali when he got a life against the Chennai Super Kings, Gayle can make his opponents pay heavily for their one mistake.

The very next ball, Gayle clobbered Rashid for a six over square leg. And followed it up with another six in the over, hitting straight over Rashid's head.

Gayle scored an unbeaten 104, his 6th IPL century.

And Rashid? He was taken to the cleaners, giving away 55 runs in his 4 overs.