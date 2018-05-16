rediff.com

Watch: Greame Swann-Rochelle Rao prepare 'Googly Gujiyas'

May 16, 2018 18:54 IST

Former England off-spinner Greame Swann and television presenter Rochelle Rao prepare 'Google Gujiya' as Massive Restaurants' Zorawar Kalra (centre) eggs them on

IMAGE: Former England off-spinner Greame Swann and television presenter Rochelle Rao prepare 'Google Gujiya' as Massive Restaurants' Zorawar Kalra (centre) eggs them on. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Former England spinner Greame Swann and television personality Rochelle Rao took on a challenge and brought smiles to those watching, as they re-created a special dish called ‘Googly Gujiya’.

An initiative started by ESPNcricinfo and Zorawar Kalra, Founder and MD, Massive Restaurants, ‘Googly Gujiya’ a contemporary twist to the traditional gujiya, ‘is a beautiful amalgamation of rich, contemporary ingredients, bringing a delicious burst of flavour with every bite’.

 

The initiative is part of ESPNcricinfo’s yearlong celebration as it celebrates 25 years since its inception.

Watch Below: Greame Swann and Rochelle Rao prepare 'Googly Gujiya'

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Rediff Sports Desk
