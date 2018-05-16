Watch: Greame Swann-Rochelle Rao prepare 'Googly Gujiyas'

May 16, 2018 18:54 IST

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Former England off-spinner Greame Swann and television presenter Rochelle Rao prepare 'Google Gujiya' as Massive Restaurants' Zorawar Kalra (centre) eggs them on.

Former England spinner Greame Swann and television personality Rochelle Rao took on a challenge and brought smiles to those watching, as they re-created a special dish called ‘Googly Gujiya’.

An initiative started by ESPNcricinfo and Zorawar Kalra, Founder and MD, Massive Restaurants, ‘Googly Gujiya’ a contemporary twist to the traditional gujiya, ‘is a beautiful amalgamation of rich, contemporary ingredients, bringing a delicious burst of flavour with every bite’.

The initiative is part of ESPNcricinfo’s yearlong celebration as it celebrates 25 years since its inception.

Watch Below: Greame Swann and Rochelle Rao prepare 'Googly Gujiya'

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

