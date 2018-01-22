Tendulkar gives pep talk to women's team ahead of SA series

January 22, 2018 22:25 IST

IMAGE: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met members of the Indian women’s cricket team at the MCA BKC in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: Shirish Shete/PTI

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Monday gave a pep talk to members of the Indian women's cricket team, who will travel to South Africa for a gruelling ODI and T20 series.

Tendulkar spoke to the members of the team captained by Mithali Raj, for over an hour, at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra Kurla complex.

The Indian's women team will tour South Africa for a three-match ODI series, which starts at Kimberly on February 5, followed by a five-match T20 series, which begins on February 13 at Potchefstroom.

The players were quite inquisitive and asked Tendulkar on how he prepared before a Test match.

It was also understood that that the legendary batsman told the players to go with a positive frame of mind and advised them not to worry about the conditions there.

Tendulkar has also told the members not to burden themselves and advised them to avoid making minor mistakes.