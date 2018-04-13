IPL PHOTOS: Sunrisers win last-ball thriller against Mumbai

Last updated on: April 13, 2018 00:36 IST

IMAGE: Deepak Hooda celebrates after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by one wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad held their nerves to edge past Mumbai Indians by one wicket off the last ball of the match in a thrilling Indian Premier League match, in Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Hyderabad's No. 11 Billy Stanlake lofted Ben Cutting's last delivery of the 20th over to help the hosts register their second win of the tournament as Mumbai Indians slipped to their second defeat in a row.

Chasing a modest target of 148, Hyderabad were cruising along at 73 for one before an inexplicable batting collapse left them staring at defeat. It was young Deepak Hooda's composed innings of 32 off 25 balls that proved to be precious in the final context of the match.

IMAGE: Billy Stanlake hits the winning runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Hooda hit Cutting's first delivery off the final over for a six to ease off the pressure with just one wicket at the other end before Stanlake hit the winning runs off the final delivery.



It was young leg-spinner Mayank Markande (4/23 in 4 overs) once again impressed one and all with his temperament and control as his spell got Mumbai Indians back in the match despite a modest total on board.



Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha gave Hyderabad a good start before Markande wreaked havoc to bring Mumbai back into the contest.

IMAGE: Mayank Markande celebrates with captain Rohti Sharma after taking the wicket of Manish Pandey. Photograph: BCCI

He trapped Saha leg before wicket for 22 in his first over as Mumbai overturned the on-field umpire's decision using the Decision Review System (DRS).

Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson was caught behind off Mustafizur Rahman with Mumbai once again using the DRS review successfully.



From a comfortable 73 for one, Markande engineered a slide that found Sunrisers reeling at 107 for five.

The in-form Dhawan, who stroked 45 from 28 balls, perished at fine leg as he attempted to slog sweep Markande.

But Manish Pandey gifted his wicket away as he danced down the track trying to play a rash shot but got a leading edge to be caught by Rohit Sharma while Shakib Al Hasan dragged one from Markande back on to his stumps.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Shikhar Dhawan hits out. Photograph: BCCI

However, a young Hooda and the seasoned Yusuf Pathan (14) added 29 runs to steady the Hyderabad innings somewhat.

Bumrah changed the script yet again with the wickets of Pathan and Rashid Khan off successive deliveries and Mustafizur made things more difficult for the hosts with a brilliant penultimate over, conceding just a single while picking up two wickets.

Hooda kept his cool in the end and helped Sunrisers steal a thrilling one-wicket win.



Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers once again put up a stellar show as they restricted a star-studded Mumbai Indians to 147 for eight.



The much-vaunted Mumbai batting line-up flattered to deceive as the likes of Evin Lewis (29), Suryakumar Yadav (28) and Kieron Pollard (28) got out after getting set which put brakes on their scoring rate.

IMAGE: Siddarth Kaul celebrates the wicket of Evin Lewis. Photograph: BCCI

The lower middle-order caved in badly as Sunrisers looked as potent an attack even without their premier India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was rested with a sore back.

Such was the dominance of the Hyderabad bowlers that the final 10 overs of the Mumbai innings fetched them only 69 runs with only 36 coming off the last five.



Sandeep Sharma, who picked up two for 25, proved to be a handey replacement with his incisive swing bowling while Siddarth Kaul was once again impressive as he took two for 29.



But it was Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who made the difference as he stifled the scoring during the middle overs with brilliant figures of one for 13 in four overs.

The leggie bowled flat and fast with a mix of googlies and flippers and registered as many as 18 dot balls in his four overs.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan, left, celebrates the wicket of Ben Cutting. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma perished early, caught at square leg by Shakib Al Hasan off Stanlake.



Ishan Kishan's maverick approach didn't pay dividends as he failed to make most of a dropped catch by Sandeep Sharma with Kaul getting him caught at third man off a leading edge.



The dangerous Evin Lewis, who slammed 29 from 17 balls, perished in the same over as he was deceived by the slower ball from Kaul and was bowled.



The wickets kept falling at regular intervals through the middle overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard, who both scored 28 each, put on 38 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was caught at sweeper cover off Stanlake, while Suryakumar was caught at long-on off Sandeep.