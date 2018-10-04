Prithvi dedicates debut Test ton to dad Pankaj Shaw

Last updated on: October 04, 2018 20:56 IST

'Whenever I score a hundred I think of him and this is my first Test hundred, it's all for him.'

IMAGE: Family and friends celebrate Prithvi Shaw's debut Test ton against the West Indies in Rajkot. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The year could not have turned out better for Prithvi Shaw who led India to the Under-19 World Cup title in New Zealand, then made his debut in the Indian Premier League, before finally getting his big break in Test cricket on Thursday, October 4.

The 18 year old scored a lovely century on Test debut, becoming the second youngest Indian to score a maiden Test ton after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Prithvi dedicated the ton to his father Pankaj Shaw who raised him as a single parent after his mother passed away when he was just four.

"I never thought of making my India debut right after the U-19 win. I took it match by match. It finally happened today. I dedicate this innings to my father. He has made a lot of sacrifices for me. I cannot even describe it now."

IMAGE: 'My father has made a lot of sacrifices for me. I cannot even describe it now,' says Prithvi. Photograph: PTI

Asked what his father said to him before the game, Shaw said, "He doesn't know that much about cricket. He just said 'Go and enjoy your debut'. Play like any another game."

WATCH: Family and friends celebrate Prithvi's Test ton on debut outside his home in suburban Mumbai. Video: ANI