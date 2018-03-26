rediff.com

Shami's estranged wife wants to meet him, says she 'still loves him'

Shami's estranged wife wants to meet him, says she 'still loves him'

March 26, 2018 22:03 IST

'He may not want me as a wife anymore. But I still feel for him and love him because he is my husband'

'I have been trying to get in touch with my husband. But he is not responding to my calls'

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's picture with his wife Hasin Jehan on Facebook.

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan, on Monday, said she wanted to meet the cricketer following his accident while travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi.

Shami's car collided with a truck on March 24 and he suffered minor injuries and got a few stitches on his head.

 

“My fight is against what he has done to me. But I do not want him to get hurt physically. He may not want me as a wife anymore. But I still feel for him and love him because he is my husband," Jahan told reporters, in Kolkata, on Monday.

Shami has been booked under various non-bailable, including attempt to murder, and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code after Jahan's complaint to the police of domestic violence and infidelity against him.

"I will pray to the God that he recovers quickly," Jahan said.

She said she was eager to meet Shami along with their daughter but all her attempts to contact him over phone went ‘unanswered’.

"I have been trying to get in touch with my husband. But he is not responding to my calls to his phone. Even his family members were not telling me where he is currently located. I feel helpless," she said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India cleared Shami's central contract on Sunday after its anti-corruption unit exonerated him of corruption charges levelled by Jahan.

Shami has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore. He will also be free to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise – the Delhi Daredevils starting April 7.

Jahan had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with her allegation against Shami. After the meeting Jahan has been provided with security from Kolkata police.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
