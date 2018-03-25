Mohammed Shami injured in road accident

March 25, 2018 11:02 IST

IMAGE: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI

With every passing day, things continue to get bad for India cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami.

The 27-year-old quick bowler was injured in a road accident on Sunday while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi, according to ANI.

As per reports, Shami sustained minor head injuries and got stitches on his head. He is currently recuperating in Dehradun.

Shami was in the news recently, after his wife Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer. Shami has been booked under various non-bailable, including attempt to murder, and bailable sections. She also hinted that Shami was involved in match-fixing.