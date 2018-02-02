rediff.com

SA captain Du Plessis out of India series with injury

February 02, 2018 23:40 IST

Faf du Plessis

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis is ruled out of action between three to six weeks. Photograph: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the remainder of the one-day and Twenty20 series against India due to a fractured finger.

The injury could also sideline the 33-year-old from the first two Tests against Australia next month.

 

It is another injury blow for the Proteas, who have already lost AB de Villiers due to a finger injury for the first three matches of the 50-over series against India.

Du Plessis fractured his right index finger in the six wicket loss to India in the opening ODI in Durban on Thursday, a match in which he scored a 120 runs to anchor the home innings.

He will be out of action for between three and six weeks, Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Friday, leaving him in a race against time to be fit for the first of four Tests against Australia that start on March 1.

Farhaan Behardien has been called into the limited overs squad as a replacement, while the Proteas have also added uncapped Heinrich Klaasen as a reserve wicketkeeper-batsman.

There are five more ODIs in the series against India followed by three Twenty20 internationals.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Faf du Plessis, Cricket South Africa, India, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen
 

