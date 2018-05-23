Reactions to AB de Villiers' shock retirement

One of the most exciting batsmen to come out of South Africa, AB de Villiers announced his shock retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday.
The news came as a surprise to everyone in the cricketing fraternity. From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag and Harsha Bhogle voiced their opinions on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:
“Must admit to being a bit shocked by @ABdeVilliers17 decision to quit all international cricket. We knew it was coming but I thought he would give the World Cup another shot. I said in a blog sometime back that @ABdeVilliers17 was the true natural successor to Lara. He too can ask " Did I entertain?" And the answer would be a resounding "Yes. Yes!" The fans gave @ABdeVilliers17 a second home in Bengaluru but all over India there will be disappointment. He is the most popular overseas cricketer to play in India,” tweeted Harsha Bhogle.
.”Like your on-field game, may you have 360-degree success off the field as well. You will definitely be missed, @ABdeVilliers17. My best wishes to you!,” tweeted Tendulkar.
The BCCI also wrote a few words wishing luck to the former SA captain.
“As the Proteas legend @ABdeVilliers17 calls it a day on his international career, we at BCCI would like to wish him all the very best for his future endeavours,” a tweet from the Indian cricket board read.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted: “Such a shame for international cricket @ABdeVilliers17 ... But he has been an unbelievable advert to how I would have loved to have played all 3 formats .. GREAT GREAT Player ... Top 3 that I have ever seen .. #AB.”
Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote on his Twitter handle: Congratulations @ABdeVilliers17 , the most loved cricketer in the world, on a wonderful career. International cricket will be poorer without you, but you will continue to be celebrated by cricket fans around the world .”
