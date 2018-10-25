rediff.com

Ranji Trophy: Shaw left out, Iyer to lead Mumbai against Railways

October 25, 2018 22:32 IST

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: Facebook

Shreyas Iyer has been named as the skipper of the Mumbai Ranji team that will take on Railways in New Delhi from November 1.

Senior pacer Dhawan Kulkarni has been named as Iyer’s deputy in the 15-member squad announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association on Thursday.

 

According to sources, Prithvi Shaw wasn't considered for selection as he was still recovering from an elbow injury which he sustained during a Deodhar Trophy match.

A selector told PTI that Shaw wasn't considered for selection at the moment because he is unfit, but if he passes fitness test before the game, he could be in.

Other regulars Akhil Herwadkar, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare have been made it to the Squad.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Dhawal Kulkarni (Vice-Captain) ,Siddhesh Lad Jay Bista, Surya Kumar Yadav, Kumar Yadav, Ashay Sardesai, Aditya Tare,Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dube, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Shams Mulani, Akhil Herwadkar, Tushar Deshpande and Royston Dias.

