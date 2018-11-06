Rampaging Rohit breaks twin records!

Last updated on: November 06, 2018 21:34 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits out during the first T20 International in Lucknow. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Rohit Sharma achieved twin milestones, first by surpassing regular captain Virat Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals followed by most number of centuries in shortest format, during the second game against the West Indies at the newly-built Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, on Tuesday.

Rohit hit an unbeaten 111 off 61 balls to complete his fourth ton in T20 Internationals. When he reached a personal score of 11, he surpassed Kohli's India record of 2101 runs.



Rohit has taken his tally to 2202 runs to jump to the second spot in the all-time list led by New Zealander Martin Guptill (2271).

The India captain achieved his feat in style, clobbering a 149kph delivery off pacer Oshane Thomas over the mid-off boundary in the fifth over.



Before this game, Kohli held the record, amassing 2101 runs from 62 T20 matches at an average of 48.88.



Rohit took 86 matches to reach the milestone.