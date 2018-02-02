Cricket Buzz: Stokes named in England one-day squad; Amre resigns from MCA

Last updated on: February 02, 2018 18:23 IST

IMAGE: Ben Stokes. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England included all-rounder Ben Stokes in their squad for the five-match one-day international series against New Zealand starting later this month.

Stokes is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on February 13 to answer a charge of affray following an incident outside a nightclub in September.

England are scheduled to play New Zealand in a Twenty20 international in Wellington on the same day.

Stokes, who has not played for England since the incident in Bristol, was cleared for selection by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last month.

Fast bowler Jake Ball has been dropped from the squad along with batsman Dawid Malan who was called in as cover for Stokes during last month's 4-1 one-day series victory over Australia.

"Our ODI side has made excellent progress over the last three years and it's encouraging to see with the 2019 World Cup on the horizon," chairman of selectors James Whitaker said in an ECB statement.

The first match in the one-day series against New Zealand is in Hamilton on Feb. 25.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Pravin Amre resigns from MCA's managing committee

Former India batsman Pravin Amre has tendered his resignation from the managing committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association after being appointed head of Talent Hunt for IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils.

Amre penned a letter to MCA president Ashish Shelar on Thursday, informing him about the resignation.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation from the managing committee of the MCA with immediate effect. I had to take this big step in keeping with the high standards that our august cricket body has set over the years," 49-year-old said in the letter.

"I have just been appointed the Head of Talent for Delhi Daredevils and it was only in fitness of things that I stand down from the MCA.

"This, I believe is the ideal way to avoid being considered a fit case for conflict of interest as per the guidelines of the Justice Lodha panel recommendations. We, as administrators, have always set lofty standards for others to follow and I am only trying to follow that path," the letter added.

A right-handed batsman, mostly remembered for his hundred on Test debut in Durban in 1992, Amre thanked all the members of Mumbai cricket and his voters for the enormous faith they reposed in him over the years.

"As a Mumbai cricket product, I have been fortunate to have served the sport in the city in various capacities. It is therefore with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation in order to pursue my professional commitments.

"I believe it is the ideal time to set a new pattern in sports administration in India by turning a professional administrator," Amre said in the letter.

"I wish the best always for Mumbai cricket and will be available for advice at any given time for the cause of the sport."

Amre's resignation will be placed before the MCA Managing Committee next week and it is very likely to be approved, MCA sources said.

IMAGE: Pravin Amre

Photograph: BCCI