Please appoint administrator for Maharashtra CA: CoA appeals to SC

April 30, 2018 19:29 IST

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), in its eighth Status Report to the Supreme Court, has appealed for strict action against Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) for contempt of court along with appointment of a separate set of administrators.

The Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai Photographer PTI The Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai

In its 17-page Status Report, the COA has sought directives from the apex court on three issues.

The first appeal is to "initiating appropriate action including contempt against the Maharashtra CA and such other persons at whose instance the Amended Constitution has been approved during the Special General Meeting of Maharashtra Cricket Association, held on April 7, 2018."

The second plea is: "Appoint a separate Committee of Administrators for taking charge of the Maharashtra CA and ensuring that its constitution is brought in terms with the report of the Hon'ble Justice Lodha Committee and judgement dated July 18, 2016, passed by this Hon'ble Court."

The CoA also appealed to the court to "passing such other or further orders as this Hon'ble court deems appropriate in the facts and circumstances."

Earlier, MCA secretary Riyaz Bagwan had sent circulars to all district units, stating that elections would be conducted on May 2 as per the newly amended constitution conforming to Lodha Committee recommendations.

However, CoA after scrutiny of the new constitution found out a lot of anomalies and pointed it out in a two-page letter making it clear that in case elections are held, it would be declared “null and void”.

“The elections proposed to be held on 2nd May 2018 are contrary to the directives issued by the Hon'ble Justice Lodha Committee in exercise of the powers conferred on it vide the Judgment since the Amended Constitution is not compliant with the Judgment,” COA wrote in its letter.