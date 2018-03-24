Playing back to back games helping Indian team: Harmanpreet

March 24, 2018 15:41 IST

IMAGE: The Indian women's team celebrate a wicket. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

India women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur is happy to play a host of matches, something that they have missed all these years with considerable gap between two international series.



India have been playing non-stop for nearly two months after their twin series win in South Africa followed by disappointing defeat against Australia in ODIs and the ongoing T20 tri-series.



Asked whether fatigue factor is likely to creep in, Harmnapreet replied in the negative.



"No, not at all. We are all enjoying the back to back games. We were expecting this from the BCCI," Harmanpreet said in Mumbai on Saturday, on the eve of India's clash against England women.

She pointed out that this is a learning experience for the girls and they were able to understand their roles in the team.



"This is a learning experience for us. Earlier, we were not used to getting back to back games. There used to be a six to eight month gap between two series. Any individual will not be able to settle down in a particular role," Harmanpreet explained.



"When you play so many games in quick succession, you know how to make a comeback quickly. The team is not fatigued. Everybody is fit. Playing back to back matches is quite an experience," explained the hard-hitting right-handed batter.



Harmanpreet said vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's form is a big positive for the hosts.



The hosts lost the lung-opener of the tri-series by six wickets as Australia dominated with both the bat and ball.



"Winning and losing are part and parcel of the game. When we win, the mistakes get covered up while after defeat, the good things are hidden."



"If you see the last match, we did not win, but Smriti's (Mandhana's) innings, Jhulan's (Goswami) comeback, she bowled well, and the fielding improved after lapses in the ODI series (against Australia).



"There were lot of positive signs. What we had decided about our approaches and what needs to improved, that things are happening," the 29-year-old skipper said.



Harmanpreet also said that team is working on the specific area of continuing the momentum as it is hard to come back in the shorter formats.



Veteran Mithali Raj doesn't pack much punch at the top of the order but Harmanpreet didn't indicate if she would like to shuffle the batting order.



"Our team meeting is yet to happen. When a flop innings happen, talks like this (demoting her) happen, but she has played good innings for the team. We can't hurry (on the decision) because of one match. Batting and bowling line-up will change as per the need of the team," she signed off.



