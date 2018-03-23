Dhoni-Srini pair reunite at Chepauk as CSK starts training

March 23, 2018 21:58 IST

IMAGE: CSK’s Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during a promotional event in Chennai. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

The once formidable on and off-the field cricketer-administrator pair of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and N Srinivasan were seen having an interaction at the Chepauk during the second day of Chennai Super Kings' training session.

Till four years back, Dhoni as the national captain across formats and Srinivasan as the powerful board president ruled Indian cricket.

Watching Dhoni and Srinivasan interact was like a throwback to the earlier days as CSK are making a comeback after two-year suspension from the Indian Premier League.

With most of the players touching base, it was a full-fledged training session under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Mike Hussey and bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji.

Skipper Dhoni, who had a hit on Thursday, was joined by Raina, Vijay, Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu among others.

Vijay, who expressed happiness to be back with CSK, spent time against the mix of local bowlers and the franchise's recruits.

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh was picked up by CSK Photograph: CSK/Twitter

Former India player Lakshmipathy Balaji, the bowling coach, was seen interacting with the team members.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too has landed in the city. He was picked up by CSK at the IPL auctions for Rs 2 crore. Harbhajan took to the social media to announce his new jersey number.

He wrote on Twitter: "27.. yes a very special number for me ! new number new journey .. let the party begin! #whistlepodu." He, however, was not present at the training session.

The head coach, former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming will join the squad on March 27, informed team CEO Kashi Viswanathan.