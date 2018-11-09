PIX: Stoinis helps Australia beat South Africa to end losing streak

November 09, 2018 18:13 IST

IMAGE: Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Dale Steyn during the 2nd ODI of the Gillette One Day International series at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis took three wickets to fire Australia to a seven-run win over South Africa at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, ending the hosts' record seven-match losing streak and levelling the three-match ODI series.

- Scorecard

Aaron Finch's side will head to Sunday's decider in Hobart buoyed by Australia's first win in the short format since January and having delivered some badly needed cheer for the struggling cricket nation.

IMAGE: Australia's Pat Cummins is bowled by South Africa's Dale Steyn. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Sent in to bat, Australia's under-pressure batsmen again laboured against South Africa's formidable attack and were dismissed for 231 in the 49th over after squandering a number of starts.

But a lionhearted performance by Stoinis and the Australian pacemen ensured victory despite some belligerent hitting from South Africa's lower order.