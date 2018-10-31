PHOTOS: Team India sweat it out in the nets before 5th ODI

Last updated on: October 31, 2018 15:00 IST

The Indian cricket team went full throttle at a net session in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, as they prepared for the 5th and final ODI against West Indies.

The Virat Kohli-led team have a 2-1 lead in the series after the 2nd ODI was tied in Visakhapatnam last week. With a win on their minds, Indian players trained hard under the sun.

Scroll down for images from the training session held on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu gets some pointers from coach Ravi Shastri. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal throws down his batsmen-foxing leggies. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav comes in full steam during practice. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter