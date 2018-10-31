rediff.com

PHOTOS: Team India sweat it out in the nets before 5th ODI

Last updated on: October 31, 2018 15:00 IST

The Indian cricket team went full throttle at a net session in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, as they prepared for the 5th and final ODI against West Indies. 

The Virat Kohli-led team have a 2-1 lead in the series after the 2nd ODI was tied in Visakhapatnam last week. With a win on their minds, Indian players trained hard under the sun.

Scroll down for images from the training session held on Wednesday.

Ambati Rayudu gets some pointers from coach Ravi Shastri

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu gets some pointers from coach Ravi Shastri. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Yuzvendra Chahal throws down his batsmen-foxing leggies

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal throws down his batsmen-foxing leggies. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Umesh Yadav comes in full steam during practice

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav comes in full steam during practice. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

KL Rahul has not got an opportunity yet to play in the ongoing series but that hasn't stopped him from putting in the work in training

IMAGE: KL Rahul has not got an opportunity yet to play in the ongoing series but that hasn't stopped him from putting in the work in training. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
Rediff Sports Desk
