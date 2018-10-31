PHOTOS: Team India sweat it out in the nets before 5th ODI

The Indian cricket team went full throttle at a net session in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, as they prepared for the 5th and final ODI against West Indies.
The Virat Kohli-led team have a 2-1 lead in the series after the 2nd ODI was tied in Visakhapatnam last week. With a win on their minds, Indian players trained hard under the sun.
Scroll down for images from the training session held on Wednesday.
IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu gets some pointers from coach Ravi Shastri. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal throws down his batsmen-foxing leggies. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
IMAGE: Umesh Yadav comes in full steam during practice. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
IMAGE: KL Rahul has not got an opportunity yet to play in the ongoing series but that hasn't stopped him from putting in the work in training. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
