PHOTOS: Malik shines as India outclass Pakistan in Blind World Cup

January 12, 2018 20:31 IST

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after beating Pakistan in the Blind World Cup.

Deepak Malik starred with the bat with an unbeaten half-century as defending champions India outclassed Pakistan by seven wickets in the Blind Cricket World Cup, in Dubai on Friday.

Sent into bat, Pakistan notched up 282 for eight wickets in the stipulated 40 overs.

IMAGE: India's Deepak Malik hits out.

For Pakistan Mohammed Jamil (B3 - blind level 3) and captain Nisar Ali (B3) added 137 runs for the third wicket. Nisar Ali was bowled by Ajay Reddy for 63, while Jaimil was unbeaten on 94.



In reply, India comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs.

Haryana's Malik (B3) top-scored with an unbeaten 79 off 71 balls, striking eight boundaries, while Venkatesh (64 off 55 balls) and skipper Ajay Reddy (47 off 34) shared 106 runs for the fourth wicket.

IMAGE: Deepak Malik gets the man of the match award.

Pakistan came into the game on the back of two victories over Bangladesh and Nepal.