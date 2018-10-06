PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3

October 06, 2018 13:19 IST

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between India and West Indies in Rajkot on Saturday.

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav celebrates the wicket of Keemo Paul on Day 3. Photograph: PTI

West Indies were facing a comprehensive defeat after India skittled them out for 181 in the first innings and then enforcing the follow-on before lunch on day three of their series-opener in Rajkot on Saturday.

The visitors crawled to 33 for one at lunch in their second innings, still needing 435 runs to make the hosts bat again in the first match of the two-Test series.



Kieran Powell was on 22 with Shai Hope yet to open his account at the other end with their team in dire straits.



Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Kraig Brathwaite, who made 10, for his fifth wicket of the match.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates with team mates after picking up a wicket. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter



The spectre of the follow-on loomed large when West Indies, forced onto the back foot once India racked up 649 for nine declared in their first innings, resumed on a precarious 94 for six.



Overnight batsmen Roston Chase and Keemo Paul collaborated for 73 runs, which was the lone significant partnership in an otherwise timid batting display by their team.

IMAGE: The Indian players celebrate after bowling out West Indies for 181 in their first innings. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter



Paul, who made 47, swept Kuldeep Yadav for a couple of boundaries but was surprised by a Umesh Yadav bouncer that he could only pull to Cheteshwar Pujara at midwicket.



Chase brought up his half-century with a glorious straight driven boundary before Ashwin hastened their collapse.



The off-spinner dismissed Chase, who made 53, and Sherman Lewis in the same over and then had Shannon Gabriel stumped for one as West Indies failed to get anywhere near the follow-on mark.