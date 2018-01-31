PHOTOS: India, South Africa sweat it out ahead of first ODI in Durban

IMAGES from the training sessions of South Africa and Team India, on Wednesday, the eve of the first ODI in Durban
South Africa and India kicked off their training in right earnest on the eve of the first ODI in Durban.
The Proteas were warmed up well with eyes trained on another series win, this time in the 50-over version.
The intensity at practice was high as South Africa's newest pace sensation Lungi Ngidi went through the grind.
The 21-year-old had made his Test debut at Centurion and was named man-of-the-match for picking seven for 90 as South Africa sealed the series 2-0 and that effort saw him find a spot in the One-day squad.
Ngidi had previously missed out on ODI call-up because he was injured, but going by his current form, this Lungi is bound to pose a challenge and make the Indian batsmen shiver in their pants.
Team India, though, will look to quell some stiff challenge expected to be posed by their opponents.
Considering India don't have the best record in Durban -- in seven ODIs against South Africa at this venue, since 1992-93, they have lost six with one no-result -- the 'Men in Blue' will look to reverse that record.
With showers forecast for Thursday and an eye for a victory in the first ODI to build momentum in the series, it will be interesting to see the Playing XI that the Indian team management will pick for the Durban ODI.
