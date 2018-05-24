rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1

PHOTOS: England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1

May 24, 2018 19:20 IST

Images from Day 1 of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's in London, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Hasan Ali, centre, celebrates dismissing England captain Joe Root. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Pakistan's fast bowlers skilfully exploited overcast conditions to leave England in trouble at 72 for three at lunch on the first day of the opening Test at Lord's on Thursday.

 

England captain Joe Root won the toss but Mark Stoneman, Root himself and Dawid Malan fell cheaply to the Pakistan seamers as the touring side started the two-match series strongly.

IMAGE: Mark Stoneman is bowled by Mohammad Abbas. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Alastair Cook survived to reach 46 not out at the interval with Jonny Bairstow on 10 and England, coming off a heavy Ashes defeat in Australia and a rare series loss to New Zealand, will need those two to push on if they are to post a good total.

Stoneman's unconvincing international career continued when he was bowled by Mohammad Abbas for four, beaten as he tried to drive a full-length delivery which clipped the top of his off stump.

Root, who could have been run out before he had scored, played cautiously to get to four before driving rashly at a wide ball from Hasan Ali and nicking a catch to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Alastair Cook

IMAGE: Alastair Cook bats during Day 1. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Malan was also caught by Sarfraz off Hasan for six, trapped half forward by a fine delivery which found the outside edge of his bat to leave England reeling at 43 for three.

Cook, needing a big score in his 155th Test after a poor run of form, struck nine crisp fours all around the wicket but he was troubled several times by the disciplined Pakistan attack who bowled a tight line and length.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Hasan Ali, Joe Root, England
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use