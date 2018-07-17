PHOTOS: Root's hundred powers England to series triumph

Last updated on: July 18, 2018 10:48 IST

Images from the third and final One-Day International between England and India on Tuesday.



IMAGE: Jos Buttler celebrates as Virat Kohli is bowled by Adil Rashid for 71. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Joe Root hit his second successive century to power England to an eight-wicket victory against India, which helped them clinch the three-match series 2-1, in Headingley on Tuesday.



Root smashed an unbeaten 100, while captain Eoin Morgan 88 not out as England cruised to 260 for two in 44.3 overs to win by eight wickets with 33 balls to spare in the third and final match.

England bowlers Adil Rashid and David Willey grabbed three wickets each as India managed a below-par 256 for 8 despite captain Virat Kohli's 71.

IMAGE: Joe Root hits out. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Jonny Bairstow had given England the perfect as he blasted a quickfire 30 from 13 balls, while James Vince made 27 from as many balls.



Root and Morgan took control right from the start as they kept the runs coming at a good rate in the middle overs with the Indian bowler looking short of ideas on a wicket, offering some turn.



The experienced duo put on an unbroken stand of 186 runs for the third wicket to take the game away from the Indians.



Earlier, Kohli stroked a fluent 71 before England dished out some disciplined bowling effort to restrict India.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate a wicket during the third ODI. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Kohli forged a 71-run partnership for the second wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (44) but after the duo were dismissed under-fire Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 42 off 66 balls to shepherd the innings in the latter half.



Put into bat, India got off to a poor start as England pacers Mark Wood (1-30) and David Willey (3-40) moved the new balls around under heavy cloud cover with opener Rohit Sharma, in particular, struggling to put bat to ball.



The Mumbaikar struggled as he scored only two from 18 balls before holing out to square leg in an effort to break the shackles.



Dhawan broke free with three successive boundaries, to raise the 50-run stand for the second wicket from 53 balls. However, just when they were setting up a base for India, Dhawan was run out by Ben Stokes, who broke the stumps with a direct throw after finding the opener short of the crease in the 18th over.



Dinesh Karthik (21), batting at No. 4, chugged along nicely as he helped India cross 100 in the 20th over and put on 41 runs with Kohli for the third wicket.

That budding partnership was broken when Karthik played on off Rashid in the 25th over. It marked the onset of spin influence on this game, and six overs later came the big moment.



Kohli was done in completely by a beauty from Rashid, who got one to turn big, as it pitched on leg stump before beating Kohli's tentative prod to strike the off-stump, leaving the India captain totally stunned.



It was the first time in 203 ODI innings that Kohli was dismissed by a leg spinner, who made it two wickets in six balls as Suresh Raina (1) was caught at leg slip as India slumped to 158 for 5.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Dhoni, who had walked to the crease with loud cheers from the Headingley crowd, put on 36 runs with Hardik Pandya (21) in a bid to rebuild the innings as the duo batted with caution.



But just when they looked set to launch an offensive in the last 10 overs, Pandya was caught behind off Wood.



Dhoni pushed India past 200 in the 42nd over before he was caught behind four overs later.



But Shardul Thakur's 22-run blitz off 13 balls including two sixes helped India cross the 250-run mark.



India had made three changes to their side after the Lord's defeat. Dinesh Karthik came in for KL Rahul who was dropped after his two-ball duck.



The visitors also opted for a new-look pace attack as fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur replaced Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul.



For England, James Vince came in for the injured Jason Roy.