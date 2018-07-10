rediff.com

Pakistan opener Shehzad charged over positive test

July 10, 2018 14:15 IST

Ahmed Shehzad

IMAGE: The opener has struggled to nail down a place in the Pakistan squad in recent years but played in the two-match Twenty20 series at Scotland in June. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad tested positive for a banned substance and will be charged later on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The PCB announced in June that a player had failed a doping test but refused to reveal the name of the team member or the charges they faced until a chemical report was completed, as per the International Cricket Council's (ICC) regulations.

 

"Independent Review Board Report on doping case has been received by PCB. Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance. PCB will issue charge sheet today," the governing body said on its verified Twitter account.

Shehzad, 26, has struggled to nail down a place in the Pakistan squad in recent years but played in the two-match Twenty20 series at Scotland in June, where he scored a combined 38 runs as the visitors recorded commanding victories.

