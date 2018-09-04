rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Nimrat Kaur quashes rumours of dating Shastri

Nimrat Kaur quashes rumours of dating Shastri

September 04, 2018 11:08 IST

Ravi Shastri and Nimrat Kaur were named brand ambassadors for a German car manufacturer a few years ago

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri and Nimrat Kaur had together launched a car for a German manufacturer in 2015. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Real Time Photos/Rediff pages

Trust actress Nirmat Kaur to banish false link-ups in style.

The Lunchbox actor took to Twitter to reply to rumours of her dating Indian cricket Head coach Ravi Shastri.

 

Mumbai Mirror had, on Monday morning, reported that Shastri has been dating the actor over the last two years after his separation from his wife Ritu.

Later on Monday, Nimrat took to her Twitter handle and posted a cryptic post denying the rumours.

“Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead.”

 

Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: Ravi Shastri, Nimrat, Mumbai Mirror, Real Time, IMAGE
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use