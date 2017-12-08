Meet India's new pace sensation Siddharth Kaul

December 08, 2017 18:01 IST

'The experience in domestic cricket in the last five years also helped my bowling, taught me how to bowl in certain circumstances.'

IMAGE: Siddharth Kaul in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL-10. Photograph: BCCI

Siddharth Kaul has broken into the Indian team at a time when the side is spoilt for choice in the pace department but the Punjab pacer is not at all perturbed.



He is in fact waiting for his chance in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting in Dharamsala on Sunday.



"I am not thinking too much about that (the competition). It is an honour to be picked for India, a dream come true. I am going into the series with a mindset that helped me do well in domestic cricket, IPL and India. I am ready to do what the team demands from me," said an excited Kaul on Friday.

The 27-year-old went numb when he was told about the India selection during a Ranji Trophy match against Services last month.



Asked about his time first day in the Indian team dressing room, Kaul said: "It is a great feeling I can't describe what it is. Thank you for calling me to this media interaction.



"I got silent when I was told about the selection. I just kept running and bowling, did not know what was happening around me. I feel blessed that I have got this call-up," the soft-spoken Punjab speedster said.

Kaul, who was part of the Virat Kohli led Under-19 squad which won the 2008 World Cup, feels he has come a long way since his junior days and attributes his national call-up to the hard yards put in domestic cricket.



"I have been picked in the IPL, India 'A' and I have performed well. The experience in domestic cricket in the last five years also helped my bowling, taught me how to bowl in certain circumstances. It has helped in my growth," said Kaul.



"I love this game and I am passionate about it. I have to keep going. I know fitness is most important in international cricket and I working on that," Kaul added.