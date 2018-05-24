rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli says sorry for RCB's forgettable IPL season

Kohli says sorry for RCB's forgettable IPL season

May 24, 2018 12:55 IST

'Deeply hurt by how we played... deeply sorry for not living up to the expectations'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: I really believe in the concept of, 'you either win or you learn,' says Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, on Thursday, said he was 'deeply sorry' for RCB's failure to make the ongoing Indian Premier League's knockout stage and vowed to turn things around next season.

 

RCB finished third from bottom after losing eight of their 14 matches, let down by a weak bowling attack and inconsistent batting which was heavily reliant on Kohli and A B de Villiers.

"We could not pull our way and we are not very proud of how the season went for us. (I'm) deeply hurt by how we played... deeply sorry for not living up to the expectations of the fans," Kohli said in a video posted on his Twitter page.

"Having said that, it is all a part of life and you cannot always get what you want. It's upto the players to understand what to do about this the next season, really want to turn things around next season," he added.

RCB did show some late spark in the round-robin stage but the turnaround came a little too late for them to have any chance.

"Next year, we will be putting in more effort," Kohli asserted.

Kohli is currently sixth in this year's list of top IPL scorers after amassing 548 runs at an average of 54.80 in 14 matches. De Villiers stands ninth in the same list with 480 runs at an average of 53.33.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL, De Villiers, IMAGE
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use