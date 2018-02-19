'Kohli has every chance to go past Tendulkar's 100 tons'

February 19, 2018 12:48 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's consistency could see him break Sachin Tendulkar's record. Photograph: BCCI

Former India batting great Gundappa Viswanath has claimed Virat Kohli has "every chance" to break Sachin Tendulkar's staggering record of notching 100 international centuries.

Kohli continued his sublime form in the ongoing tour of South Africa and created yet another world record two on Friday, becoming the first batsman ever to score 500 runs in a bilateral ODI series.

"Kohli has shown consistency, performance and is getting hundreds regularly, he has got every chance to break that record, but it's a tall order," Viswanath said in Kolkata on Sunday.

The original wristy artist in Indian cricket added, "Records are eventually meant to be broken. I am happy about that and I think even Sachin will be happy. But it is still a long way to go."

Kohli went on to score his 35th ODI hundred, his third of the series and also the first by an Indian batsman in a bilateral series, to help his team register an emphatic eight-wicket victory and complete a 5-1 rout of hosts South Africa.

IMAGE: Vishwanath believes that India can win abroad under Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Impressed, the 69-year-old Viswanath said, "Everyone knows what Kohli is doing, he has been absolutely brilliant. Consistency is amazing and his hunger for runs, aggressiveness… he is at another level and I hope he continues and stays there.

"The confidence is showing on his team, it is doing very well, their performance augurs well for Indian team."

Though he preferred to stay away form comparisons, Viswanath said results are in Kohli's favour when asked if he could become India's finest captain.

"I do not wish to compare but certainly the result is showing what Virat is doing. They beat most of the teams in India in recent times and in South Africa they came very close to beating them, especially in the first Test.

"They came back and won the third Test. I have confidence on this team that they will do well against other teams in their own countries."