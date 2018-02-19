rediff.com

Kohli and friends celebrate T20I win with dinner

February 19, 2018 11:24 IST

Virat Kohli with teammates at a restaurant on Sunday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with teammates at a restaurant on Sunday. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

When Team India win a match comprehensively, it's celebration time. 

And that is exactly what captain Virat Kohli and a handful of his teammates did after their victory in the first T20I at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday. 

 

Kohli, along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, opener Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were photographed enjoying a meal with a guest on Sunday.

The Indian captain posted the picture on his Twitter handle and captioned it: "Last night dinner with the boys after a good win!"

India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after beating South Africa by 28 runs on Sunday.

The 2nd T20I will be played on Wednesday.

