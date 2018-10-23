'Kohli doesn't seem human sometimes'

October 23, 2018 17:43 IST

'I sometimes feel he is not human because of the way he performs, my goodness, the moment he comes out to bat, it looks like he is going to score a hundred every game.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is just 81 runs short of becoming the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals. Photograph: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Getty Images

In awe of Virat Kohli's batting prowess, Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal said the prolific Indian captain does not seem human sometimes.



"I sometimes feel he is not human because of the way he performs, my goodness, the moment he comes out to bat, it looks like he is going to score a hundred every game," Iqbal was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times in Dubai on Tuesday.

"The way he looks after himself, the way he works on his game, it's unbelievable. He is probably the number one in all three formats. He is someone to watch and admire and also learn from. I think he has been fantastic," he added.



Kohli is the World's No.1 batsman in both Test and ODI formats and is just 81 runs short of becoming the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in the 50-overs format.

The record currently stands in the name of the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who took 259 innings to reach the landmark, while Kohli has so far played 204 innings.



"...I have seen all the great players that have played the game in the past 12 years. They have their own strong points. But I haven't seen anyone that has dominated as much as Virat has," Iqbal said.



The Bangladesh opener garnered much appreciation during the Asia Cup last month when he came out to bat against Sri Lanka with a fractured wrist. He said it was a matter of pride for him.



"I thought facing one delivery could have helped Bangladesh get 5-10 extra runs in that game. And we ended up getting 32 runs because of Mushfiqur's brilliance," he said.