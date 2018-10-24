Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record; fastest to 10000 runs in ODIs!

October 24, 2018 16:14 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is the fifth Indian batsman to go past 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record as he became the fastest to complete 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals, during the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday.

Kohli, who needed 81 runs coming into the match, brought up the landmark in his 205th innings as compared to Tendulkar, who took 259 innings to reach the landmark.

He is the fifth Indian batsman to go past 10,000 runs in the 50-overs format and the 13th batsman overall.



India, who lead the five-match series 1-0, won the toss and elected to bat. Openers Rohit Sharma (4) and Shikhar Dhawan (29) perished early before Kohli steadied the ship in the company of Ambati Rayudu, who stroked 73.



Kohli had smashed 140 in the first ODI in Guwahati to bring up his 36th ODI century.