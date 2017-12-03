Kohli becomes first captain to score six double tons

Last updated on: December 03, 2017 12:27 IST

India cricket captain Virat Kohli became the first international skipper to hit six double centuries in Test cricket when he reached the milestone on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Kohli, who had emulated Rahul Dravid with his previous double century in Nagpur, on Sunday equalled Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag for most double hundreds for India in Tests.

Kohli pulled pacer Suranga Lakmal and ran two to bring up his sixth double century in 238 balls, which included 20 boundaries.

He is also only the second Indian after Vinod Kambli to score back-to-back double hundreds. In 1993, the former left- handed batsman had scored 224 against England in Mumbai and 227 against Zimbabwe in Delhi.

Overall, Kohli is in the sixth place in the list of most double hundreds in a career, which is topped by Australian legend Don Bradman (12), followed by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (11), Lara (9), England's Wally Hammond (7) and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (7).

On Saturday, Kohli had become the first captain to hit three successive hundreds in a three-Test series.

The India captain also completed his individual 5000 runs in the longest version of the game, becoming the 11th Indian batsman to achieve the milestone.

Kohli took 105 innings to cross the 5000-mark, becoming the fourth fastest to achieve the feat in terms of innings behind Sunil Gavaskar (95), Virender Sehwag (99) and Sachin Tendulkar (103).

Image: Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI