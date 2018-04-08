rediff.com

PHOTOS: Spectacular opening to IPL 11

April 08, 2018 14:37 IST

Hrithik Roshan

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan danced to his hit songs. Photograph: IPL/Instagram.

The opening ceremony for Indian Premiere League on Saturday was a star-studded affair.

 

The cash-rich T20 extravaganza entered its 11th year with its mix of glamour of Bollywood bigwigs.

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Tammannah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Prabhudheva and Mika performed at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Hrithik danced to his hit songs, Dhoom Again from Dhoom 2 and Ae Mere Dil from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

Tamannaah Bhatia 

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia preforms. Photograph: Shirish Shete/PTI.

Tamannaah Bhatia charmed the crowd.

IPL

IMAGE: Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of IPL 2018 in Mumbai . Photograph: Shirish Shete/PTI.

Varun Dhawan danced to popular songs from his hit 2017 film Judwaa 2. Prabhudheva showed off his incredible dancing skills, moving to iconic songs like “Urvashi” and “Muqabla”. 

Rediff Sports Desk
