Turning Point: Krishna's 3 for 4 at the death

Last updated on: May 20, 2018 17:03 IST

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna took 3 wickets, conceding just 4 runs, to choke Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final over. Photograph: BCCI

Young Prasidh Krishna emerged the unlikely star for the Kolkata Knight Riders as they cruised past Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure play-offs qualification, in Hyderabad, on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Karnataka pacer's spell pulled back Sunrisers, who at one stage looked like cruising to a total of around the 200 run mark.

Sunrisers were comfortably placed at 141/2 after 15 overs before Krishna had the well set Shikhar Dhawan -- who had scored 50 from 39 balls -- leg before.

That wicket hampered the hosts as the scoring rate dipped.

Krishna then ensured that KKR ended on a high with a dream over.

Handed the tough responsibility of bowling the 20th over, he picked up 3 wickets and conceded just 4 runs.

His superb spell (4/30) saw the Sunrisers lose 7 wickets for 31 runs in the last 5 overs.