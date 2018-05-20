Turning Point: Krishna's 3 for 4 at the death

Young Prasidh Krishna emerged the unlikely star for the Kolkata Knight Riders as they cruised past Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure play-offs qualification, in Hyderabad, on Saturday.
The 22-year-old Karnataka pacer's spell pulled back Sunrisers, who at one stage looked like cruising to a total of around the 200 run mark.
Sunrisers were comfortably placed at 141/2 after 15 overs before Krishna had the well set Shikhar Dhawan -- who had scored 50 from 39 balls -- leg before.
That wicket hampered the hosts as the scoring rate dipped.
Krishna then ensured that KKR ended on a high with a dream over.
Handed the tough responsibility of bowling the 20th over, he picked up 3 wickets and conceded just 4 runs.
His superb spell (4/30) saw the Sunrisers lose 7 wickets for 31 runs in the last 5 overs.
