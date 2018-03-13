Rajasthan Royals rope in Amol Muzumdar as batting coach

March 13, 2018 16:40 IST

'The young batsmen will get so much to learn from him and develop their skills'

IMAGE: Amol Muzumdar. Photograph: Amol Muzumdar/Twitter

Rajasthan Royals has appointed domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar as their batting coach for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning April 7.

As someone who is revered for his contribution to the game on the domestic circuit, Muzumdar brings with him immense experience and quality needed to help young and established names fine-tune their batting skills.

He, along with Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha and bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, will oversee Rajasthan Royals' first camp in their hometown of Jaipur from March 13 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

"We are proud to have Amol Muzumdar on board as the team's batting coach. His record on domestic circuit speaks for his greatness. The young batsmen will get so much to learn from him and develop their skills."

"Amol and Sairaj both bring skill, experience and vehemence that will surely drive the energy of the team in the right direction," said Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket.

Amol Muzumdar, on the other hand, said he was honoured to be part of Rajasthan Royals and was eager to work with the players.

"These are exciting times for a batsman. Twenty20 has completely changed the contours of the game. The skill-sets are different, the game is more happening. There is never a dull moment. As a coach one has to constantly innovate and adapt while guiding the youngsters acquire new batting skills and keeping the basics of the game intact at the same time. It is a role I am excited about,' said Muzumdar.

In a long career spanning two decades, Muzumdar has broken several records and played innings of high quality that has made him a standout player.

He made a sensational first-class debut for Mumbai. Playing the pre-quarterfinal against Haryana, Muzumdar racked up 260, setting a world record for the highest first-class score on debut.

He was immediately hailed as the next sensation of Indian cricket.

In 171 first class matches, Muzumdar has scored a staggering 11,167 runs at an average of 48.13 runs with 30 hundreds and 60 half centuries. He has also captained Mumbai to Ranji Trophy title.

Muzumdar holds second position, behind teammate Wasim Jaffer, in the list of all-time run scorers in Ranji Trophy with 9,202 runs. After serving Mumbai cricket, he played for Assam and Andhra, helping budding players along the way.