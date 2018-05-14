IPL PHOTOS: Umesh fires RCB to 10-wicket win against Punjab

May 14, 2018 23:06 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's players celebrate the wicket of Aaron Finch. Photograph: BCCI

Umesh Yadav starred with the ball as Royal Challengers Bangalore crushed Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets to keep their hopes alive of making it to the IPL play-offs.

Umesh claimed three for 23 to send Punjab crashing for a lowly 88 in 15.1 overs. RCB chased down the target with consummate ease, reaching 92 for no loss in 8.1 overs.

Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with the bat with an unbeaten 48 from 28 balls while Parthiv Patel stroked 40 not out from 22 balls.

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav, right, celebrates after dismissing Chris Gayle. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli struck six fours and two towering sixes during his 28-ball unbeaten knock, while Parthiv's innings was laced with seven boundaries.

While Kings XI slumped to their third successive loss, RCB improved upon their net run rate by clinching victory with 11.5 overs to spare.



RCB have 10 points from 12 games, same as Kings XI with two games remaining for both teams.

IMAGE: RCB captain Virat Kohli hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab wilted under pressure as a spirited Royal Challengers Bangalore bundled them out for paltry 88 in a must-win Indian Premier League match, in Indore, on Monday.



Put into bat, Kings XI innings never got going as they lost wickets like pack of cards from the onset to be bowled out in 15.1 overs.



Backed by some good fielding, Umesh Yadav came up with an impressive bowling effort up front to destabilise the Kings XI innings as he registered impressive figures of three for 23.



Besides, Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal (1/6), Colin de Grandhomme (1/8), Moeen Ali (1/13) and Mohammed Siraj (1/17) picked up a wicket each.



RCB bowlers were very well complemented by some good outfield catching and three runs outs.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Umesh Yadav celebrate the wicket of KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Kings XI witnessed a terrible start to their innings after being sent into bat as they lost four wickets with the scoreboard reading just 50 in 6.5 overs.



Rahul gave Kings XI a brisk start with a 15-ball 21 in the company of Chris Gayle (18) before Yadav struck twin blows in the fifth over, dismissing both the openers.



While Rahul pulled one straight to de Grandhomme a deep square leg, Gayle departed in similar fashion caught by Siraj off another short delivery three balls later.



To make matters worse for Kings XI, Karun Nair edged a delivery straight to RCB skipper Virat Kohli at the lone slip in the next over off Mohammed Siraj.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's players celebrate the wicket of Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: BCCI

The wickets kept on tumbling for Kings XI as Marcus Stoinis and Mayank Agarwal too perished cheaply.



While Stoinis was cleaned up by Chahal, Agarwal got a faint edge to a de Grandhomme delivery and was caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel.



From there on, Kings XI never really recovered and were eventually bundled out for the second lowest total in this year's IPL.