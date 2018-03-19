IPL: McClenaghan replaces Behrendorff for Mumbai Indians

March 19, 2018 15:11 IST

IMAGE: Mitchell McClenaghan in action for Mumbai Indians during IPL-10. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan was named as the replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff by Mumbai Indians for the upcoming 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.



"The IPL Technical Committee has approved a replacement for Jason Behrendorff - left-arm fast bowler from Australia - in the Mumbai Indians squad," the BCCI said in a media release on Monday.

"Mr. Behrendorff is suffering from a back problem and has been ruled out of the VIVO IPL 2018. In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Mumbai Indians were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP)," it added.



McClenaghan, who went unsold at the Players' Auction, was sold for his his base price of Rs 1 crore.



The Kiwi pacer represented Mumbai Indians in the last three seasons of IPL, claiming 54 wickets in 40 games at an economy rate of 8.61.