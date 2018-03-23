IPL: Test specialist Saha ready for new challenge at SRH

March 23, 2018 10:43 IST

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha in action for Kings XI Punjab during IPL-10. Photograph: BCCI

Wriddhiman Saha prefers to bat at the top but India's Test wicketkeeper-batsman said he is ready to bat lower down the order for his new Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have a formidable opening duo of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan.



Sunrisers will begin their campaign in the 11th edition of the IPL with a home game against Rajasthan Royals on April 9.

"I prefer batting at the top but I have kept rotating in terms of my batting position. With Sunrisers Hyderabad, I will probably bat in the lower middle order. We have great openers (Dhawan and Warner) so they will do well. I am ready to bat anywhere for the team," said Saha, who was bought by former champions Sunrisers for Rs 5 crore.



"I was playing in Mohali and I know the wicket there. Now I will be playing for Hyderabad, so I will have to adjust to the wicket. As far as gelling with the players is concerned, it won't be a problem. Everybody is familiar at this level," the fit-again Saha said.



Asked about keeping against Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, he said: "I will practice with him at the nets. I have played his bowling and got out too."



On the toughest opponents, he said: "I would like my team to win but Chennai (Super Kings) have a good team and bench strength."

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. Photograph: BCCI

Saha further said the England tour later this year would be tough and he said they would look forward to an early departure to acclimatise to the conditions.



India lost 1-2 in the Test series against South Africa, in which lack of proper preparation had affected the team's performance.



India will play five Tests in England from August 1, preceded by the limited overs series comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is.



"England will be tough. We have to play well. It will help if we can go there early," he said.



"In England first is T20 and one-dayers. We are ready to go one month in advance as well for the Tests."



Saha said it would be difficult to keep wickets against the moving ball in England.



"I have never played in England for India. I have played with the India 'A' team there. It is challenging to keep wickets there as the ball moves quite a lot. There is dampness also," he stated.