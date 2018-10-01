India will play day-night Tests in future: Edulji

rediff.com

October 01, 2018 22:38 IST

COA member and former India captain Diana Edulji

IMAGE: COA member and former India captain Diana Edulji. Photograph: BCCI

Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji on Monday said the BCCI is trying to work out a way for India to feature in a day-night Test.

 

India had refused to play a day-night Test after Australia had expressed their desire to host the team for pink-ball cricket at Adelaide during its tour Down Under in December.

"We are working on it (Day-Night Tests). It will happen, whenever it comes up," Edulji said when scribes asked her about the Day-Night Tests.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the ninth Dilip Sardesai memorial lecture at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.

Asked where it will happen -- abroad or India, Edulji said, "wherever."

Reminded that the BCCI missed out on the opportunity to play day-night Tests in India and Australia, Edulji said, "That happened, but it will change".

