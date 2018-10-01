Why Karun Nair was dropped...

Last updated on: October 01, 2018 18:13 IST

It is widely believed that the Indian team management was unhappy with Karun's inclusion in the Test set-up.

IMAGE: Karun Nair -- only the second Indian to score a triple Test ton -- was axed from the Indian side for the West Indies Tests without getting a game in England. Photographs: BCCI

Dropped without getting a game in England, Karun Nair's exclusion from the home Tests against the West Indies is baffling, but M S K Prasad, chairman of the selectors, claims he explained the reasons to the young Karnataka batsman.

"I personally spoke to Karun soon after the selection of the Test team against the West Indies and also told him (about) the ways to make a comeback. The selection committee is very, very clear with regard to the communication process," Prasad said on Monday.

India's second-ever triple centurion in Tests, Nair was picked in the original squad for the England series, but once the team was changed for the last two Tests, it was Hanuma Vihari who played the Oval game and impressed everyone with a gutsy half-century and handy off-breaks.

In a recent interview, Nair stated that neither the team management nor the selectors have communicated with him.

Prasad claimed Karun was clearly told why a certain decision was taken.

"Communication has always been the strong point of this committee," Prasad said, highlighting again the selectors' communication skills.

"It's really tough to inform any unpleasant news to any player. You need to have valid reasons to explain them about their exclusion though they may not agree with it," the former India stumper said.

Prasad said selector Devang Gandhi had spoken to Nair when he was not picked in the playing XI.

"Having said that, we are very clear and candid in our communication process," Prasad emphasised again the selectors's communication skills, but not revealing why Nair was not considered for the Tests against the West Indies.

"My colleague Devang Gandhi spoke to Karun Nair at length in England to keep him motivated and wait for his opportunities," Prasad added.

Asked what the way forward for Karun is, Prasad said: "He will have to keep on piling runs in the Ranji Trophy and whatever India 'A' series is there."

"Karun is very much in the scheme of things for Test cricket. Right now, we have advised him to focus on performing in domestic and India 'A' matches."