India to play two T20s in Ireland before tour of England

January 10, 2018 15:32 IST

IMAGE: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli addresses a pre-tour press conference. Photograph: Shirish Shete/PTI

India will tour Ireland, their first visit to the country since 2007, for a couple of T20 Internationals in June before the full series in England from July to September.

The T20 matches will be held in Dublin on June 27 and June 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Wednesday.

India last toured Ireland in 2007 when they played an ODI at Belfast, which the visitors won by nine wickets (via D/L method).

India have played Ireland just once in the T20 format when the two sides met in Nottingham during the 2009 World T20.

The two matches will precede the long tour of England comprising five Tests, three ODIs and as many T20s.