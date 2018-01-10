rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India to play two T20s in Ireland before tour of England

India to play two T20s in Ireland before tour of England

January 10, 2018 15:32 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli addresses a pre-tour press conference. Photograph: Shirish Shete/PTI

India will tour Ireland, their first visit to the country since 2007, for a couple of T20 Internationals in June before the full series in England from July to September.

 

The T20 matches will be held in Dublin on June 27 and June 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Wednesday.

India last toured Ireland in 2007 when they played an ODI at Belfast, which the visitors won by nine wickets (via D/L method).

India have played Ireland just once in the T20 format when the two sides met in Nottingham during the 2009 World T20.

The two matches will precede the long tour of England comprising five Tests, three ODIs and as many T20s.

 

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Board of Control for Cricket in India, T20, Ireland, ODI, PTI
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use