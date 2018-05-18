rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's pink-ball shyness leave Harbhajan perplexed

India's pink-ball shyness leave Harbhajan perplexed

May 18, 2018 15:45 IST

'It's an interesting format and we should try it. I am all for it. Tell me what's the apprehension of playing with pink ball?'

Harbhajan Singh

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh remains convinced that Virat Kohli's team are skilled enough to conquer the challenges of pink-ball cricket. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

India's reluctance to play a day-night Test on their next tour of Australia has surprised spinner Harbhajan Singh, who remains convinced that Virat Kohli's team are skilled enough to conquer the challenges of pink-ball cricket.

India have shot down a proposal to play what could have been their maiden day-night Test in Adelaide in December, worried that their inexperience in the conditions could hamper their bid for a rare series win in Australia.

 

"I don't know why they don't want to play day-night Test matches," Harbhajan, India's third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, told reporters.

"It's an interesting format and we should try it. I am all for it. Tell me what's the apprehension of playing with pink ball? If you play, you can adjust. It may not be as difficult as it seems."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India officials have gone on record as saying they would back anything that gave Kohli's team their best chance of winning the four-match series against Australia, who have won all four day-night Tests they have hosted.

Australia's former Test batsman Mark Waugh has called it a "selfish" decision by BCCI which also hindered efforts to reinvigorate Test cricket.

Harbhajan feels the board may have underestimated the skills of their own players.

"We have fast bowlers to trouble them. And what makes us think our batsmen can't take up the challenge of facing Aussie pacers?" asked the 37-year-old, who played the last of his 103 Tests in 2015.

"It's a challenge, and what's the harm in taking up the challenge? When we were new to Test cricket, we had only learnt how to bowl with the SG Test ball and then slowly learnt to bowl with Kookaburra and Dukes.

"Don't you accept the challenge of playing England in overcast conditions in their country? Isn't that a challenge? If we could take up that challenge why not pink-ball cricket?"

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Harbhajan Singh, Board of Control for Cricket, Kohli, India, Mark Waugh
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use