rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Victory over Mumbai Indians birthday gift for Anushka: Kohli

Victory over Mumbai Indians birthday gift for Anushka: Kohli

May 02, 2018 12:53 IST

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma applauds after husband Virat Kohli takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya in Tuesday’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli dedicated his side's much-needed victory over Mumbai Indians in Tuesday’s IPL match in Bengaluru to his actress wife Anushka Sharma, who was celebrating her 30th birthday.

 

RCB beat three-time champions and title holders Mumbai Indians by 14 runs to keep themselves afloat in the ongoing IPL by climbing to fifth in the eight-team competition.

Kohli said the victory was a birthday gift for Anushka, who was present in the stands to root for him and his team.        

"We needed that win. It is a very important win at such an important stage of the tournament. Tonight was an occasion we needed those two points. This is the push we needed," Kohli said after the match.

"We should take this confidence forward. My wife is here and it's her birthday. This was a little gift for her. It was very important to achieve these two points in front of her," he added.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Anushka Sharma, IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use