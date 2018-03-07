rediff.com

Warner, De Kock charged by ICC for foul-mouthed exchange

March 07, 2018 10:25 IST

A video grab of the heated exchange between David Warner and Quinton de Kock

Australia vice-captain David Warner and South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock were charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday for their heated off-field exchange on the fourth day of the first Test in Durban.

 

CCTV footage from the players tunnel at Kingsmead on Sunday showed Warner and home wicketkeeper De Kock involved in a fiery exchange as players climbed the stairwell to their dressing rooms during the tea break.

"The umpires officiating in the Durban Test have reported Warner for a level 2 offence and De Kock for a level 1 offence for 'conduct that brings the game into disrepute'," the ICC said in a statement on their website (www.icc-cricket.com).

The teams have been given until Wednesday to respond to the charges handed out by match referee Jeff Crowe.

Warner faces a possible suspension from the second Test in Port Elizabeth. A level 2 charge brings with it up to four demerit points that could result in a one-Test or two limited-overs game ban.

He could also be fined 100 percent of his match fee from the first Test.

Australia won the opening Test of the four-match series by 118 runs. The second Test begins on March 9.

