India pacer Mohd Shami charged with domestic violence

March 09, 2018

An FIR has been registered against Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and four other members of his family on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife Hasin Jahan, who filed a complaint alleging adultery, torture and threat to her life.

The cricketer has been booked under sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (Causing hurt), 307 (Attempt to murder), 376 (Punishment for rape), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence.), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

Earlier this week, in a string of social media posts, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, had accused the India pacer of being unfaithful in the marriage.

She also accused him of torturing her both mentally and physically for over two years.

Shami termed the claims baseless and ‘conspiracy to malign my name and ruin my game’.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's picture with his wife Hasin Jehan on Facebook