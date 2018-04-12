Indian eves crush England to clinch ODI series

April 12, 2018 18:21 IST

IMAGE: The India women's team celebrate after winning the ODI series against England. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Mithali Raj led from the front with an unbeaten 74 as India women outclassed England by eight wickets in the third and final One-Day International in Nagpur to clinch the ODI series 2-1.



After India spinners restricted England to a modest 201 for nine, opener Smriti Mandhana (53 retired hurt), Mithali and Deepti Sharma (54 not out) ensured that the hosts crossed the line with 4.4 overs to spare.



India had won the first match by one wicket before England levelled the series after they defeated the hosts by eight wickets in the second game.

But India eves dished out a clinical performance with both bat and ball, in the series-deciding encounter.



For England, wicket-keeper Amy Jones (94) top scored but she failed to find support at the other end. Indian spinners wreaked havoc on English batters, as they shared six wickets, while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (2-39) too chipped in.



Off-spinner Deepti (2-35), left-arm orthodox bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2-32) and leg spinner Poonam Yadav (2-47) were among the wickets.



Skipper Heather Knight chipped in with 36 runs, but it was Jones, with seven fours and a six in her knock, who ensured that England went beyond the 200-run mark.



While chasing, Mandhana gave the hosts a brisk start and complemented Mithali before the former was forced to retire hurt iwth injury.



But Deepti ensured that India didn't suffer any more hiccups as she along with skipper Mithali guided India to victory.



Mithali was the cynosure of eyes at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium as she punished English bowlers, hitting nine boundaries.



After losing the T20I tri-series, which also involved Australia apart from England, and the ODI series to Australia, India finally found the winning momentum against England.



Brief Scores:



England Women 201/9 in 50 overs (Amy Jones 94, Heather Knight 36, Rajeshwari Gaikwad 2-32) lost to India Women 202/2 in 45.2 overs (Mithali Raj 74 not out, Deepti Sharma 54 not out, Anya Shrubsole 2-37) by eight wickets.