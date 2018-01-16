India demolish PNG to storm into U-19 World Cup quarters

Last updated on: January 16, 2018 14:03 IST

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw lifted India to a crushing 10-wicket victory. Photograph: ICC/Getty Images



Three-time champions India stormed into the ICC Under-19 World Cup quarter-finals after inflicting a humiliating 10-wicket loss on minnows Papua New Guinea in a low-scoring Group B clash in Mount Maunganui, on Tuesday.

Spinner Anukul Roy had claimed a maiden five-wicket haul to bundled out PNG for a paltry 64. Captain Prithvi Shaw showed no mercy with the bat as he slammed 39-ball 57 to guide India to victory in just eight overs.

Roy was the wrecker-in-chief as he ran through the opposition, returning with impressive figures of 6.5-2-14-5 after India had won the toss and elected to field first under overcast conditions.



PNG, who last appeared in the World Cup in 2014 in the United Arab Emirates, looked clueless against India's bowling unit and folded for 64 in 21.5 over, the tournament's lowest score so far.



Ovia Sam (15), opener Simon Atai (13) and Sinaka Arua (12) were the notable contributors for Papua New Guinea, who had qualified for their eighth World Cup after remaining unbeaten in the East Asia Pacific Qualifier in Samoa.



India, who had inflicted a 100-run defeat on former champions Australian in their first match, then raced to victory in just eight overs.



Roy, who idolises India spinner Ravindra Jadeja, said: "I thought there would not be much help in the pitch for bowlers so I decided to concentrate on line and length. I got the desired results and am thankful to the support and guidance I received from the team management."



Earlier, in conditions that aided swing and bounce, Indian fast bowler Shivam Mavi picked up two wickets, while pace colleagues Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Arshdeep Singh snapped a scalp each.



India will take on Zimbabwe on January 19 in their last group clash.



Put into bat, Papua New Guinea found the going tough against a quality bowling unit and lost their first wicket when Shivam trapped Igo Mahuru in the third over.



The Indian pacer then cleaned up first down Heagi Toua for a naught and Nagarkoti then ran out opener Atai in the next ball as PNG were reduced to 26 for three in seven overs.



Skipper Vagi Karaho was caught behind by Juyal off Arshdeep's bowling, while Arua too returned to the hut after being bowled by Roy as PNG lost half their side with 61 runs on the board in 15.2 overs.

IMAGE: Spinner Anukul Roy claimed five wickets to send PNG packing for 64. Photograph: ICC/Getty Images



Sam became Roy's next victim, while Leke Morea survived for three balls before being sent packing by Nagarkoti in the next over as they slumped to 62 for seven.



Roy cleaned up the tail, getting rid of James Tau (0), Kevau Tau (2) and Semo Kamea (0) to bring an end to PNG's misery.



Chasing the target, Shaw and Manjot Kalra (9 not out) hardly broke a sweat with the skipper toying with the opposition bowlers.



Such was Shaw's dominance that he scored 48 runs of his unbeaten 57 in boundaries -- 12 fours in total. It was Shaw's second half-century of the tournament.



None of the bowlers could trouble Shaw as he slapped and pulled the length balls to the square boundaries on either side and brought up the winning runs with successive boundaries.

